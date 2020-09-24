McEnany Answers Whether Trump Would Leave Office

(Newser) – A day after President Trump declined to promise he'd participate in a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election in November, his press secretary took on the question. "The president will accept the result of a free and fair election," Kayleigh McEnany told reporters Thursday. "He will accept the will of the American people." After Trump avoided committing to leave office if defeated, other Republicans stepped in, Politico reports. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeting that there will be "an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792." Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said: "We've always had a peaceful transition of power. It's not going to change." The answer Wednesday from Trump, who repeatedly has said he doesn't trust balloting by mail, was, "Well, we’re going to have to see what happens." The Senate passed a resolution Thursday calling for an orderly transfer of power as the Constitution mandates, per Politico.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign suggested a solution. "The United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," a spokesman said. McEnany joined Trump's attack on voting by mail, per the Hill, saying mail has been found in a ditch in Wisconsin; Director Christopher Wray told members of Congress on Thursday that the FBI knows of no coordinated fraud effort involving mail-in ballots. McEnany told reporters they should take the question to Democrats, including Rep. James Clyburn and Hillary Clinton, who have suggested Biden shouldn't be quick to concede the election to Trump. Sen. Bernie Sanders also attacked the president's answer Thursday. "Trump's strategy to delegitimize this election and to stay in office if he loses is not complicated," Sanders said in a speech, adding, "This is an election between Donald Trump and democracy, and democracy must win." (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

