Final Major Conference Decides to Resume Football

(Newser) – The Mid-American Conference, the first major college football league to postpone its season after the coronavirus pandemic hit, has become the final one to jump back in. That means all 10 conferences will play in the fall, the AP reports. As university presidents in the Big Ten, Pac-12, and Mountain West have done over the last 10 days, MAC leaders on Friday voted to reverse their August decision to kick football to spring, and tee it up during its usual season. Play will start Nov. 4, and the championship game will be played Dec. 18 or 19. Each school will play six games within the conference, per the Detroit Free Press. Two other conferences made similar decisions Thursday.

Players will be tested for the coronavirus four times per week, starting Oct. 5, and the conference said government health guidelines will be followed. There will be no tickets—or tailgating—for fans. The conference committed to playing only football this fall; soccer, volleyball, and cross country, which usually take place now, are scheduled to resume in the spring, per the Free Press. "I'm so fired up that the Mid-American Conference has developed a plan to allow our guys the opportunity to safely play the game they love," said Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan's football coach. (The conference's earlier decision to call off the season was painful.)

