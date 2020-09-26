Trump to Black Americans: Here's My 'Platinum Plan'

(Newser) – President Trump took aim at Black voters Friday by offering a new multi-billion-dollar plan and taking a jab at his Democratic rival, CNN reports. "No one in politics today has done more to hurt the Black community than Joe Biden," Trump said at a campaign event in Atlanta. "Joe Biden should not be demanding your support; he should be begging for your forgiveness." Trump's campaign said his so-called "platinum plan" would funnel up to $40 billion in government funding—and perhaps hundreds of billions more from the private sector—for Black business loans, per NPR. White House advisor Ja-Ron Smith called it "historic" for a GOP president to focus "on the economic empowerment of the Black community."

Trump's plan is packed with other planks, like designating Antifa and the KKK as "terrorist organizations" and making Juneteenth a national holiday, Fox News reports. It would also aim to improve healthcare for Black communities; allow Black churches to vie for federal resources; install "diversity training" in law enforcement; and boost Black educational opportunities by closing "failing schools" in favor of "full school choice and education opportunity." The rollout comes amid gloomy polling numbers for Trump among Black voters, who prefer Biden by roughly a 75-point margin. Forbes, meanwhile, runs through Trump's plan and says "it's not clear" where much of the funding will come from. (Trump sparked controversy by planning a rally on Juneteenth.)

