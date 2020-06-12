(Newser) – President Trump resumes his political rallies next week, with Tulsa the first city on the list. The selection continues to generate controversy because the rally takes place on June 19, and Juneteenth is the annual celebration of the end of slavery. Given the current tensions on race over the George Floyd killing, and given the Oklahoma city's own troubled history on civil rights, critics are calling the choice insensitive. Trump, though, is defending it. Coverage:

In an interview, Harris Faulkner of Fox News asked Trump if the date was intentional. "No, but I know exactly what you're going to say," said the president, per the Hill. Faulkner, who's black, said she was merely asking a question, and Trump responded: "Think about it as a celebration. They're always a celebration. In the history of politics, I think I can say there's never been any group or any person that's had rallies like I do.” Critics: A tweet from Sen. Kamala Harris, a front-runner to be Joe Biden's running mate, was in wide circulation: "This isn't just a wink to white supremacists—he's throwing them a welcome home party." The city was the site of an infamous attack by white people on black people in 1921, notes the AP. "To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen," says Sherry Gamble Smith, president of Tulsa's Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce. The group is named after the black community that white Oklahomans burned down in 1921.