TikTok Ban Blocked at Last Minute

(Newser) – Four hours before it was set to take effect, a federal judge blocked the Trump administration's attempt to prohibit Americans from downloading TikTok. The judge partially granted a request by the Chinese-owned app for a temporary injunction, meaning it will remain available on mobile app stores for now, CNN and the Wall Street Journal report. TikTok's owner now has more time to get approval for the pending deal involving Oracle and Walmart, which would see a new, US-based company created. President Trump has given the deal his blessing, but it still needs to be officially approved by authorities in both the US and China. The US Commerce Department says if the deal is not done by Nov. 12, it will make the app unusable for users in the US by making it illegal for internet backbone companies to carry traffic from TikTok.