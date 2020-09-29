Rescue Group Refuses CDC Order to Return Puppies

(Newser) – An animal rescue group that took in 15 French bulldog puppies found, neglected and in poor health, in an O'Hare International Airport warehouse says it will not return the puppies to the Middle East. A truck driver discovered the puppies in crowded crates, bleeding from their paws, with burn marks from sitting in their own urine and feces, and without food or water, four days after they had arrived in Chicago from Jordan. The Chicago French Bulldog Rescue took them Aug. 31, and they've been in quarantine at various veterinary clinics since then, the Daily Herald reports. The CDC says the puppies' paperwork is fraudulent and it's not clear whether they'd received important vaccinations, including rabies; it gave the rescue organization a Monday deadline to get them on a flight back to Jordan, WGN-TV reports. The group did not comply.

"Out of ongoing concern by Chicago French Bulldog Rescue for the health and welfare of the 15 puppies rescued from a warehouse at O’Hare International Airport, I have informed all relevant agencies of the government and Royal Jordanian Airlines earlier today that the rescue will not be turning over the 15 French bulldog puppies to anyone tomorrow, Monday at 9:00 am," reads a statement from the group posted to Facebook. It says the puppies were likely illegally trafficked, and could be euthanized if returned to Jordan. An attorney for the group is working to keep the dogs in the US, and elected officials including Tammy Duckworth are urging the CDC and the Jordanian government to allow that to happen. The rescue group, which has spent $45,000 on the dogs so far, says thousands have reached out to adopt the puppies if they are allowed to stay. (Read more animal rescue stories.)

