One Stanley Cup, Zero COVID Cases

(Newser) – In a normal year, the NHL season would be just about to start. But this being 2020, the season just wrapped up. The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup on Monday night by defeating the Dallas Stars 2-0 in the sixth game of the finals, reports ESPN. "It takes a lot to be in a bubble for 80 days or whatever long it was," says defenseman Victor Hedman, who was named the playoff MVP. "But it's all worth it now. We're coming home with the Cup." The league played all its playoff games in Edmonton and Toronto, in front of empty arenas, and the AP notes that the bubbles worked—the league reported zero coronavirus cases.

“These last six weeks have been really emotional for my family and I, not only on the ice but off the ice," said Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who played only about 2 minutes in the playoffs because of injury. "I just want to say to my family: I love you guys so much. To all the friends and everyone who supported us along the way: We love you, we can’t wait to celebrate with you.” As for the next season, the league is still figuring that out. The hope is to have some semblance of a full season, though one that wouldn't start until the end of this year or early next year, depending on COVID. (Read more Tampa Bay Lightning stories.)

