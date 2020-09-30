Clinton Has Thoughts on Biden's 'Shut Up'

(Newser) – Hillary Clinton entered the debate fray Tuesday night with a comment on Joe Biden's request that President Trump "shut up, man." In a tweet, the writer Jill Filipovic said she empathized with Clinton "because I'm positive she wanted to say that [during the 2016 presidential debates] and couldn't." "You have no idea," responded Clinton in a tweet liked more than 60,000 times. In the first of three debates in 2016, Trump interrupted Clinton some 25 times in 26 minutes, per Vox. Clinton otherwise kept quiet during Tuesday's debate. Afterward, Chasten Buttigieg, Pete Buttigieg's husband, asked whether anyone had checked on Trump's former Democratic rival. "Thanks, I'm fine," she wrote. "But everyone better vote."

Clinton had appeared on MSNBC in the lead-up to the debate, telling Rachel Maddow that she'd be watching with "real interest, and a certain level of expectation." "Unlike four years ago, Donald Trump now has a record," she said, per USA Today. "Everyone has seen what he has done to our country, what he has failed to do." The first female major-party nominee for president, former secretary of State, and former first lady was then exposed for not having a Zoom Pro account: In the midst of the video conference, a message popped up showing Clinton's time limit was almost up, reports Mashable. "Contact your IT team to upgrade to Zoom Pro for unlimited group meeting minutes," the message read. "Ok, ok, I'll upgrade," Clinton later tweeted. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)

