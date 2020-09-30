NFL: We Can't Let This Game Happen

(Newser) – The first coronavirus outbreak in the NFL has caused the league's first postponement of the pandemic. The league announced Wednesday that Sunday's Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans game in Nashville will be delayed, although probably only until Monday or Tuesday, NBC reports. Three players and five personnel tested positive for the virus Tuesday and the team said another positive result came back Wednesday. The Titans closed all their facilities Tuesday, as did the Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans the previous Sunday. No Vikings players or personnel have tested positive and the team is planning to reopen their building Saturday and play Houston as scheduled on Sunday, reports the AP.

The league said Wednesday that it was delaying the game to "allow additional time for further daily COVID-19 testing and to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel." Four Titans players are now on the COVID-19 reserve list, a category of injured reserve for players who have either tested positive or are in quarantine after potential exposure, reports the Washington Post. "It's not ideal, but we have to find a way," quarterback Ryan Tannehill tells the AP. "We have to be able to overcome adversity. It's just a different type of adversity. We've done it throughout this season so far a few weeks in and showed our mental strength that we can find a way to win games, and this is just another challenge along that road." (Read more NFL stories.)

