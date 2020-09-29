(Newser) – The NFL is facing its first major COVID-19 issue since the resumption of play. The Tennessee Titans shut down their facilities on Tuesday after three players and five team staffers tested positive for the coronavirus, reports the Tennessean. The shutdown is expected to be in effect until Saturday, one day before the team is scheduled to play Pittsburgh. As of now, no changes to the NFL schedule have been announced. The Minnesota Vikings also temporarily shut down their operations on Tuesday because they played the Titans on Sunday. However, the Vikings have reported no positive tests, per ESPN.

"Out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely today as we follow NFL protocols related to the COVID-19 virus," says a statement from the Titans. This isn't the Titans' first brush with COVID. Linebackers coach Shane Bowen didn't travel with the team Sunday after a positive test, and first-round pick Isaiah Wilson was placed on the team's COVID protocol list earlier this month, though whether that was because of a positive test or exposure to an infected person was unclear, per WKRN. (The NHL completed its "bubble" playoffs with a single coronavirus case.)

