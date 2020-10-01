Carnival Cancels Most US Cruises for 2020

(Newser) – Carnival Cruise Line is canceling most US sailings through the end of this year, the latest sign that the cruise industry's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic could still be many months away. The company said Thursday it is canceling sailings from all ports except its home ports of Miami and Port Canaveral, Florida. Carnival said it will focus its initial return to operations on those two ports, the AP reports, but it stressed that it still might not sail from those ports in November and December. "As we have said throughout this pause, our return to operations will be gradual and phased in," Carnival President Christine Duffy said in a statement. Norwegian Cruise Line said Thursday that it hasn’t canceled any cruises and remains optimistic it can resume US operations soon. Norwegian is listing November cruises from Florida to the Bahamas and New York to Bermuda on its website.

Carnival’s announcement came a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended a ban on large cruises in US waters through Oct. 31. The no-sail order, initially issued in March, had been set to expire on Sept. 30. "Recent passenger voyages in foreign countries continue to have outbreaks, despite cruise ship operators having extensive health and safety protocols," the CDC said. It noted that cruise ships force people to share spaces that are more crowded than typical urban settings. The CDC said it knows of 3,689 reported coronavirus cases and 41 deaths linked to cruises in US waters between March and September. The agency said that is likely an undercount. (The CDC was overruled on extending the no-sail order until February.)