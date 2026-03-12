Airport Collects Gift Cards for Unpaid TSA Workers

Denver's airport is again asking travelers to pack something extra: grocery and gas gift cards for federal workers guarding the gates without being paid. With the Department of Homeland Security still unfunded and TSA officers working through the shutdown, Denver International Airport has launched a donation drive for $10 and $20 gift cards from major retailers like King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, Costco, and Target. Visa gift cards are out; cards that can cover both food and fuel are in, the Denver Post reports.

Collection bins and locked boxes are set up in the main terminal's Great Hall and at the "final approach" cellphone lot, and the effort will run until the shutdown ends. It's the second such campaign in five months, after a previous government standoff led the airport to seek permission to tap its revenues to support about 1,800 unpaid federal workers. While other major airports have reported hours-long security lines, Denver's waits have mostly stayed under 22 minutes. Airport officials warn that could change as more than 1.3 million passengers are projected to pass through security during spring break.

A union official expressed appreciation for the help but said gift cards don't solve the problem, per Colorado Public Radio. "It's a big ask to ask these officers to show up again and again to work with no paycheck," said Angela Grana of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1127, which represents TSA officers in the state. "It's hard to ask an employee to choose between continuing the mission of the oath that they took or their family. It's a hard choice and not everybody can do that," Grana added.