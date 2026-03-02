After 16-Hour Flights, Planes Were Back Where They Started

If you thought a recent 14-hour flight to nowhere was bad, passengers on two long-haul flights got even longer, 15.5-hour tours to nowhere over the weekend owing to the conflict in Iran. American Airlines and Emirates jets each spent nearly 16 hours in the air before landing right back where they started after Gulf countries abruptly closed their airspace, per Business Insider. American Flight 120 left Philadelphia Friday night bound for Doha, crossed the Atlantic and reached the Mediterranean before turning around off Spain and returning to Philly after 15 hours, 32 minutes. The route has since been canceled as Qatar's airspace remains shut.