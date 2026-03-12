After 6-Year Lull, North Korea Welcomes Train From Beijing

After a six-year pause, an international sleeper train is once again rolling from Beijing to Pyongyang. China on Thursday restarted passenger rail service between the two capitals, a route halted in 2020 as COVID-19 shut borders. Train K27 now makes the roughly 25-hour journey four days a week, with an overnight run that includes a stop in the border city of Dandong, Chinese rail officials said. Seats on the first Beijing–Pyongyang departure—reportedly limited to business visa holders, government officials, and reporters—sold out, per Reuters, though a Beijing travel agency said tickets for a later date were still on offer.