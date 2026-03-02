Travel | bomb threat Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of JetBlue Plane Passenger was detained, and no explosives were found By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Mar 2, 2026 12:32 PM CST Copied A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., in this file photo. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Passengers on a JetBlue flight in South Florida had to evacuate Sunday morning after a man allegedly claimed there was a bomb on board, reports USA Today. The incident unfolded on a plane preparing to depart Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, about 40 miles north of Miami, per WSVN. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies detained the passenger and brought in a K-9 unit to sweep the aircraft. No explosive device was found. After the all-clear, passengers reboarded and the flight departed. The suspect was identified as 76-year-old Robert Albanese, and it was not immediately clear if he had been charged. The Sheriff's Office and JetBlue have not yet publicly commented on the case. Read These Next Khamenei didn't expect strike, especially in daylight. Kuwait mistakenly downed 3 US fighter jets. Protesters killed storming US consulate in Pakistan. Pentagon reports first US casualties of attack. Report an error