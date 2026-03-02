Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of JetBlue Plane

Passengers on a JetBlue flight in South Florida had to evacuate Sunday morning after a man allegedly claimed there was a bomb on board, reports USA Today . The incident unfolded on a plane preparing to depart Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, about 40 miles north of Miami, per WSVN .

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies detained the passenger and brought in a K-9 unit to sweep the aircraft. No explosive device was found. After the all-clear, passengers reboarded and the flight departed. The suspect was identified as 76-year-old Robert Albanese, and it was not immediately clear if he had been charged. The Sheriff's Office and JetBlue have not yet publicly commented on the case.