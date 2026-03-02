Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of JetBlue Plane

Passenger was detained, and no explosives were found
Posted Mar 2, 2026 12:32 PM CST
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of JetBlue Plane
A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320-232 takes off from the Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla., in this file photo.   (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

Passengers on a JetBlue flight in South Florida had to evacuate Sunday morning after a man allegedly claimed there was a bomb on board, reports USA Today. The incident unfolded on a plane preparing to depart Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, about 40 miles north of Miami, per WSVN.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies detained the passenger and brought in a K-9 unit to sweep the aircraft. No explosive device was found. After the all-clear, passengers reboarded and the flight departed. The suspect was identified as 76-year-old Robert Albanese, and it was not immediately clear if he had been charged. The Sheriff's Office and JetBlue have not yet publicly commented on the case.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X