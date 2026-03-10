Going on Spring Break? Prep for an Airport Wait

Spring breakers hoping for a smooth escape to warmer climes are instead walking into a travel thicket of long lines, higher prices, and shifting flight maps. A partial government shutdown is leaving TSA officers unpaid and resulting in some checkpoints being badly understaffed, producing hourslong waits at airports nationwide, reports the Washington Post.
- Hobby Airport urged travelers to show up four hours before departure. Other airports, including those in New Orleans, Atlanta, and Charlotte, North Carolina, also reported long lines over the weekend, per Travel Weekly. Airlines for America says more than 2.7 million people passed through TSA on Sunday and is pressing Congress to fund Homeland Security, calling three-hour waits "unacceptable," per the Post.