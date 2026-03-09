Uber's Women-Only Option Goes Nationwide

Uber launched a feature Monday to allow both women riders and drivers across the US to be matched with other women for trips, reports the AP , expanding a pilot program aimed at addressing concerns about the safety of its ride-hailing platform. The new feature is being rolled out nationwide despite an ongoing class action lawsuit against the policy in California, filed by Uber drivers who argue that it is discriminatory against men. Rival company Lyft is also facing a discrimination lawsuit over a similar offering that it introduced nationwide in 2024.

The feature, announced in a blog post, allows women to request a female driver through an option on the app called "Women Drivers." Passengers can opt for another ride if the wait for a woman is too long, and they can also reserve a trip with a woman driver in advance. A third option allows female users to set a preference for a woman driver in their app settings, which would increase the chances of being matched with a female driver, though it would not guarantee it. Uber is also allowing its teen account users to request women drivers. Uber's women drivers can set the app's preferences to request trips with female riders, and they can turn off that preference at any time.

Uber, based in San Francisco, says about one-fifth of its drivers in the US are women, though the ratio varies by city. Two California Uber drivers filed a class-action lawsuit against Uber in November, arguing that its Women Preferences feature violates California's Unruh Civil Rights Act, which prohibits sex discrimination by business enterprises. The lawsuit charges that the feature gives its minority female drivers access to the entire pool of passengers, while leaving its majority male drivers to compete for a smaller pool of passengers. The lawsuit also argues that Uber's policy "reinforces the gender stereotype that men are more dangerous than women."

Uber filed a motion to compel arbitration in the case, citing an agreement the plaintiffs signed when joining the app as drivers. In the motion, Uber disputed that its new feature violates the Unruh Act, saying it "serves a strong and recognized public policy interest in enhancing safety." "This feature is a common sense solution to a long-standing request from both women Drivers and Riders who told Uber they would feel more comfortable and safer if they could choose to ride with another woman," the company said. Two Lyft drivers have filed a similar lawsuit against that company against its "Women+Connect" feature, which allows women and nonbinary riders to match with drivers of the same identification. Uber piloted the "Women Preferences" feature in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Detroit last summer and expanded it to 26 US cities in November.