United Can Now Ban Fliers Who Don't Use Headphones

If you like your in-flight TikToks loud, United Airlines has a new message for you: Shield other passengers from those sounds or get off. The carrier has quietly rewritten its contract of carriage to require passengers to use headphones for any audio or video content, from music to social media. Travelers who refuse can be removed from the flight and potentially barred from flying United going forward, reports CBS News. United tells USA Today that it already pushes using headphones in its WiFi rules and that, "with the expansion of Starlink, it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage."