FAA Grounds JetBlue Flights After System Outage

JetBlue's flight schedule hit a snag overnight when the airline asked federal officials to temporarily freeze all of its departures across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration said it issued a nationwide ground stop for the carrier just before 1am ET on Tuesday, halting takeoffs for more than an hour, reports the New York Times. Flight-tracking site FlightAware showed roughly 20 JetBlue planes already in the air at the time, implying most of the fleet was still parked ahead of the morning rush. The FAA lifted the restriction around 2:10am. "A brief system outage has been resolved and we have resumed operations," JetBlue said in a statement, without elaborating, per the AP.