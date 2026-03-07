New Tourism Trend: Acting Like a Mermaid

Mermaid tails aren't just for kids' birthday parties anymore—they're fueling a global travel trend. At the BBC , Laura Studarus dives into the growing world of "mermaiding," where travelers strap on monofin tails and swim through springs, reefs, and kelp forests as part of an immersive fantasy escape. With "romantasy" travel projected to surge in 2026, the hobby has evolved into a body-positive subculture with conventions, retreats, and certification courses. For some devotees, the appeal is simple. "For me, [it's] about getting in the water and escaping from life for a little bit," says blogger James Barrett. "Pretending that you live in the ocean and all your problems aren't around."

Around the world, destinations are leaning into the fantasy. Florida's Weeki Wachee Springs hosts gatherings and workshops, while resorts in the Maldives offer beginner certification classes over coral reefs. Taiwan's DiveCube offers a 69-foot-deep pool designed for underwater fantasy shoots with hotel rooms overlooking the water. California's Catalina Island lets swimmers glide through kelp forests.

The movement spans all ages, from twenty-somethings to retirees, and emphasizes safety alongside spectacle—breath-hold training, reef-safe sunscreen, and buddy systems included. But as the Washington Post notes, the immersion doesn't require a resort lagoon or a natural spring. It can happen anywhere, like at a suburban Maryland pool where "pods" gather to be part of a community of likeminded merfolk who enjoy everything from the exercise to the role play. As one enthusiast put it, "To escape into something magical, anything as far from this reality as you can, feels really nice, even if it's just for a couple of hours."