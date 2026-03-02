War Is Biggest Shock to Air Travel Since COVID

International air travel is taking its biggest hit since the early days of COVID, and this time the trouble is tied to war, not a virus. With US-led strikes on Iran and fighting spreading around the region, key Middle Eastern airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, the UAE, and Qatar was almost deserted Monday, according to Flightradar24.

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, normally three of the world's busiest transfer hubs, shut down passenger operations for more than 24 hours, halting the global connecting networks of Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar Airways. Authorities say a "limited" number of flights from Dubai might resume late Monday to bring stranded passengers home.