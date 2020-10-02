(Newser)
–
"[The] president of the United States has tested positive for COVID-19," was Brian Williams' somber announcement at around 1am Friday on MSNBC. "This puts us in all new territory." And with that new territory, per the Washington Post, well wishes from around the world began pouring in for President Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who announced their positive coronavirus diagnosis just after midnight, a few hours after news broke that close aide Hope Hicks was infected. One of the first to send out a message: British PM Boris Johnson, who himself battled the virus earlier this year. "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady," Johnson tweeted. "Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus." Other reaction, which NBC New York describes as a mix of "shock, sympathy, [and] mockery":
- According to the Interfax agency, Vladimir Putin sent a telegram: "I am certain that your inherent vitality, good spirits, and optimism will help you cope with this dangerous virus," the Russian president's message said, per the National Post.
- From India, which has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health." Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent a similar message.
- Out of France, a warning. The news, says a French government spokesman who wished a quick recovery for the Trumps, is "a sign that the virus spares no one, including those who are the most skeptical about its reality and gravity," per WaPo.