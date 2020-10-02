 
Trump's Doctor Issues Statement on Treatment

Sean Conley says president received an antibody cocktail
(Newser) – Here's the text of a memorandum from Sean Conley, physician to the president, issued on Friday afternoon, per the AP: "I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump. Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail. He completed the infusion without incident. In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the President has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin.

"As of this afternoon the President remains fatigued but in good spirits. He's being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we'll be making recommendations to the President and First Lady in regards to the next best steps. First Lady Melania Trump remains well with only a mild cough and headache, and the remainder of the First Family are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today."

