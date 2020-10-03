Kellyanne Conway, 2 GOP Senators Test Positive

(Newser) – President Trump’s former adviser Kellyanne Conway said late Friday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, days after attending a White House event with several others who have since come down with COVID-19. Conway tweeted Friday that she has a "light cough" and is "feeling fine." "I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians,” she added. Conway attended the Rose Garden announcement Saturday where Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, the AP reports. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, and Trump himself tested positive Friday.

Tillis, the junior senator from North Carolina, said in a statement Friday night that his rapid antigen test showed that he is infected. He issued the statement as Trump was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Lee, the senior senator from Utah, disclosed his diagnosis earlier Friday. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham said Friday evening that senators can participate virtually in upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Graham said he had been tested for COVID-19 following his interaction with Lee, a fellow Judiciary Committee member, and the test was negative.