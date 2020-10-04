 
Trump Emerges: 'I Learned a Lot About COVID ... I Get It'

The president waves to supporters outside the hospital
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 4, 2020 4:30 PM CDT

(Newser) – President Trump went out for a brief drive Sunday and waved to supporters from an SUV near the Walter Reed Medical Center, USA Today reports. In a tweeted video, his motorcade can be seen cruising a sidewalk lined with people hooting and hollering as they wave pro-Trump flags. Trump wears a mask as he sits in the back seat with two Secret Service agents who also wear masks, per the Hill. "It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID," Trump said in a video shot earlier at the hospital. "I learned it by really going to school. This is the real school. This isn't the let's-read-the-book school, and I get it, and I understand it." (He said in an earlier video that "the real test" is coming. See doctors are saying about his health.)

