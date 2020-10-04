In 4-Minute Video, Trump Says the 'Real Test Is Coming'

(Newser) – "I'm starting to feel good." That's what President Trump said of his condition Saturday night in a four-minute video posted to Twitter. Filmed at Walter Reed Medical Center, it shows Trump sitting behind a desk and speaking about his condition. He says he had been given the choice of staying at the White House or going to the hospital, and he says the former wasn't appealing. "Stay in the White House, lock yourself in, don't ever leave, don't even go to the Oval Office, just stay upstairs and enjoy it, don't see people, don't talk to people, and just be done with it. I can't do that ... this is America, this is the United States, this is the greatest country in the world ... I can't be locked up in a room upstairs." He also addressed the uncertainty of what's next, saying, "You don't know over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test, so we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

USA Today reports that comment syncs with the "critical turning point" that should come within days in terms of how the virus progresses. Doctors uninvolved with Trump's care tell the paper the next three to five days will be telling. That's because the body's "innate immune system" is what initially responds to the virus—the body doesn't know exactly what it's fighting. Recovery occurs if and when the "adaptive immune system" comes into play, meaning an immune response that is able to specifically target the coronavirus. Politico reports Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany provided an update later Saturday on behalf of White House physician Sean Conley, who said the president "has been up and moving about the presidential suite without difficulty" and "continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis. ... While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic." (Read more President Trump stories.)

