(Newser) – President Trump returned to an old theme of his on Tuesday morning, one in which he compared COVID-19 to the flu. Facebook, however, soon deleted the post and accused Trump of violating its misinformation policy, reports CNN. Twitter flagged the post and also said it violated rules against "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information," but it has allowed the tweet to remain accessible. "Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu," Trump wrote. "Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!"

The Hill does some fact-checking: The current coronavirus death toll of about 210,000 is greater than the toll of the last five flu seasons combined, and the flu toll has been somewhere between 12,000 and 61,000 since 2010. The toll has exceeded 100,000, but the last time was in 1968. In the Washington Post, Philip Bump crunches data on COVID and the flu and concludes that "for every 10,000 symptomatic flu cases in a bad year, we might see 30 deaths. In the same number of confirmed coronavirus cases, we could expect to see 175." Trump made a similar comparison to the flu on March 9. Also Tuesday, Trump tweeted that he was "feeling great!" after his Monday discharge from Walter Reed hospital. (Read more President Trump stories.)

