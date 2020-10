(Newser) – President Trump's decision to take a weekend ride around Walter Reed to thank his supporters is still generating headlines, and a story rounding up criticism in the New York Times suggests the incident raises an unprecedented question for Secret Service agents: "Who will protect them from Trump?" At least two agents accompanied Trump in the hermetically sealed Chevy Suburban, and there's been a steady stream of criticism that the president jeopardized their health for a photo op. Trump's defenders have a different take. Coverage:

In defense: Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski says the agents volunteered for the duty and the president's medical team cleared it, reports Forbes. He also says plexiglass separated Trump from the agents, who wore medical-grade protective gear. Trump, for his part, lashed back at the media over criticism. "If I didn't do it, Media would say RUDE!!!" he tweeted on Monday. A spokesperson for the Secret Service says the agency does not comment on missions, and nor will it disclose information on whether any agents have tested positive.