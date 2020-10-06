Trump Halts COVID Relief Talks Until After Election

(Newser) – The stock market rose when President Trump was released from the hospital Monday—and sank again less than 24 hours later when he declared that talks on a coronavirus relief package will be suspended until after the election. "Nancy Pelosi is asking for $2.4 Trillion Dollars to bailout poorly run, high crime, Democrat States, money that is in no way related to COVID-19," the president tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "We made a very generous offer of $1.6 Trillion Dollars and, as usual, she is not negotiating in good faith," he said, adding: "I am rejecting their request and looking to the future of our Country." The Dow Jones fell more than 300 points minutes after Trump's tweet, CNBC reports. Trump said he had told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to focus on approving his Supreme Court nominee.

story continues below

"I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business," Trump said—although even if the GOP retakes the House the new Congress will not be seated until 2021. The president's tweets came after the House speaker rejected Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's opening offer, although the two sides had been slowly getting closer to a deal, the Washington Post reports. Insiders say that after Trump announced that negotiations were off, Pelosi ended a conference call in which she had been updating Democrats on the talks. "Clearly, the White House is in complete disarray," she said in a statement. (Read more stimulus stories.)

