(Newser) – In 2012, Banana Republic bestowed a special gift upon Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Women of the Year Awards gala hosted by Glamour: a crystal necklace that she could wear with her black robe as one of her signature "statement" collars. "This is my dissenting collar," Ginsburg, who died last month at the age of 87, told Yahoo in 2014. "It looks fitting for dissent." In 2019, the clothing retailer officially rereleased the necklace for a limited time as the "Dissent Collar," using Ginsburg's own words as a naming inspiration—and now, there's a new incarnation for 2020. Good Morning America notes Banana Republic is once again hawking the accessory, this time with a new name: the "Notorious Necklace."

The bad news: The necklace is already sold out. The good news: "We are working hard to get them restocked as quickly as possible," per the Banana Republic site. The company says all of the proceeds from sales of the RBG tribute necklace, which People notes retails for $98, will go to the International Center for Research on Women, a global research nonprofit dedicated to advancing gender equality and battling poverty, through the end of the year, per USA Today. (Read more Ruth Bader Ginsburg stories.)

