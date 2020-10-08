Trump: My COVID Possibly Came From Gold Star Families

(Newser) – In a Thursday interview on Fox Business, President Trump pooh-poohed the idea of debating Joe Biden virtually next week, a change announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates "in order to protect the health and safety of all involved." When speaking with Fox host Maria Bartiromo, Trump touched on the topic of his health as well, saying it's possible the coronavirus was transmitted to him by a relative of one of America's war dead. Politico reports the president explained that he was aware he was putting himself at risk and didn't want to cancel the Sept. 27 event for Gold Star families. "But they all came in, and they all talk about their son and daughter and father. And, you know, they all came up to me, and they tell me a story."

He recounted the kinds of stories he was told about the fallen soldiers, and noted, "I can’t say, 'Back up, stand 10 feet,' you know? I just can’t do it." The Military Times has more from Trump, who added, "I went through like 35 people, and everyone has a different story." The relatives "come within an inch of my face, sometimes," he added. "They want to hug me, and they want to kiss me. And they do. And, frankly, I’m not telling them to back up. I’m not doing it." The source of Trump's COVID infection has not been determined. As for how he feels about his current condition, Trump told Bartiromo, "I don’t think I’m contagious at all." (Read more President Trump stories.)

