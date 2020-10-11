Trump: 'I'm Immune' and Hitting the Trail

(Newser) – President Trump on Sunday declared he was ready to return to the campaign trail despite unanswered questions about his health on the eve of a Florida rally meant to kick off the stretch run before Election Day, the AP reports. His impending return comes after the White House doctor said he was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested negative for it. The president insisted he was now "immune" from the virus, a claim that was impossible to prove and added to the unknowns about the president’s health. "I'm immune," Trump said in an interview on Fox News Channel's Sunday Morning Futures. "The president is in very good shape to fight the battles."

In a memo released Saturday night by the White House, Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley said Trump met the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria for safely discontinuing isolation and that by "currently recognized standards" he was no longer considered a transmission risk. The memo did not declare Trump had tested negative for the virus. But sensitive lab tests—like the PCR test cited in the doctor’s statements—detect virus in swab samples taken from the nose and throat. Some medical experts had been skeptical that Trump could be declared free of the risk of transmitting the virus so early in the course of his illness. Just 10 days since an initial diagnosis of infection, there was no way to know for certain that someone was no longer contagious, they said.