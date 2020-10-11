Dozens Attack Police Station

(Newser) – Officials say dozens of people tried storming a police station outside Paris on Saturday night with metal bars and fireworks, Reuters reports. "Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles," police tweeted. "No police officer was injured." Police also posted video of fireworks flying at the station in Champigny-sur-Marne, roughly nine miles southeast of Paris. Authorities say the attack failed, but no arrests were made, and damage was done to the station and nearby cars. At least officially, the motive is unknown—but the station is in a drug-ridden area where a local grievance was festering.

Champigny Mayor Laurent Jeanne said the assault might have been sparked by a scooter crash that locals blamed on the cops. "It was an organized attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle," Jeanne said. "For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police." Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin blamed a growing "savage" impulse in France and noted other recent attacks on police officers and at times firefighters, the AP reports. Just last week, two cops were pulled from their vehicle outside Paris and shot several times with their own weapons; one is still in serious condition. "The little bosses impress no one and don't discourage us in our fight against drugs," Darmanin tweeted.


