Wonder Woman Team Has a Big, New Subject

(Newser) – They made history together with Wonder Woman. Now, actress Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins are collaborating on another huge project: a biopic of Cleopatra. Gadot will play the title role, which will no doubt invite inevitable comparisons to Elizabeth Taylor's 1963 portrayal of the Egyptian queen, per the Hollywood Reporter. Paramount has the rights. "I love embarking on new journeys," tweeted Gadot, and "Cleopatra is a story I wanted to tell for a very long time." Variety notes that another interesting Cleopatra project is rumored to be under consideration, one starring Angelina Jolie or perhaps Lady Gaga. However, the status of that Sony project is unclear. (Gadot's pandemic initiative was a flop.)