Don't Like to 'Get Political'? These States Agree

(Newser) – With just three weeks until Election Day, politics is at the top of many minds, though that may be more so in some states than in others. To see which of the Fifty Nifty boast the highest levels of political engagement, WalletHub crunched all of their numbers along nearly a dozen metrics, including the percentage of the electorate who voted in both the last presidential election and the midterms, volunteer political campaign opportunities, and policies set up to get young people to the polls. Maine comes in at No. 1, while Hawaii could use a gentle nudge in civics class. Here, the top 10: