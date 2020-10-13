(Newser) – Joe Biden has finally responded to weeks of speculation that Democrats could expand the Supreme Court to more than nine justices if they win the Senate and White House come November, saying he is "not a fan" of the idea. "I've already spoken on—I'm not a fan of court-packing, but I don't want to get off on that whole issue. I want to keep focused," the Democratic presidential nominee told WKRC, per the Washington Post, noting President Trump "would love nothing better than to fight about whether or not I would in fact pack the court or not pack the court." He then pivoted to Republican efforts to appoint Amy Coney Barrett to fill the Supreme Court spot vacated by the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "Why now with less than 24 days to go [until] the election?" he said, per NBC News. "That's the court packing the public should be focused on."

Last August, the Democrat said court packing to weaken a conservative majority was "a bad idea" that "will come back to bite us." But he'd avoided revising those comments since Ginsburg's death, even with President Trump goading him. On Sunday, the president claimed Biden was evading the question "because his puppet masters are willing to destroy the US Supreme Court." "Don't let this, and so many other really bad things, happen. VOTE!" he tweeted. Jonah Goldberg at the Los Angeles Times, who criticizes Biden's failure to answer the question before now, notes Ginsburg wasn't a fan of court packing, either. "[It] would make the court look partisan," she told NPR last year. "It would be that—one side saying, 'When we're in power, we're going to enlarge the number of judges, so we would have more people who would vote the way we want them to.'" (Read more Joe Biden stories.)

