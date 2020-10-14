(Newser) – Jeopardy! fans were treated to a five-year first on Tuesday as contestant Kevin Walsh waltzed into the Final Jeopardy round by himself. "I cannot recall the last time we had only one player in Final Jeopardy," remarked host Alex Trebek, per USA Today. Walsh, a 48-year-old story analyst from Burbank, Calif., had topped his two competitors, who were left with a negative score after Double Jeopardy, making them ineligible for the final round.

It was just the second time that has happened in almost a decade, per Yahoo. The last time a lone competitor competed in Final Jeopardy was in March 2015, per USA Today. Walsh, who bet $4,400 of $14,400, looked confident after the reading of the "Literary Pronouns" clue: "Thanks to a horror film, this novel returned to the bestseller lists in 2017, some 30 years after reaching No. 1." He'd correctly answered, "What is It?" With that, the four-day winner added $18,800 to previous earrings of $62,900. (Read more Jeopardy stories.)

