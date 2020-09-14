A Familiar Face Joins Ranks of Talk Show Hosts

(Newser) – Drew Barrymore has made countless talk show appearances over the years, beginning about four decades ago after the fame of ET, notes the Washington Post. On Monday, she made another, with a big twist: She's the host. The Drew Barrymore Show, a daytime talk show, is debuting at different times around the country on CBS. For day one, the 45-year-old brought on some familiar faces: longtime friends Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, her Charlie's Angels co-stars, per USA Today. Adam Sandler also came on as a guest. The show will feature many of the staples of daytime talk shows, but Barrymore says she plans to "try and bring a little late-night" to the format through humor.

In making the publicity rounds beforehand, Barrymore spoke about the struggles of launching the show amid a pandemic, as well as her personal struggles with substance abuse years ago. When "you’re on the cover of the National Enquirer at 13 years old for being institutionalized, there’s not much people can throw your way ... and there’s really no secrets to be revealed,” she told reporters. Even today, "I struggle, I fail, and I think one of the most important things I want to teach my own kids and myself as I grow with them is that change is so important, change in the world, change in yourself." Barrymore has two girls, ages 6 and 7, with ex Will Kopelman. He was her third husband, and Barrymore—despite being a self-described "hopeless romantic"—vows she will never marry again, per People. (Read more Drew Barrymore stories.)

