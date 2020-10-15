C-SPAN Suspends Scully After He Admits Lying About Hack

(Newser) – C-SPAN suspended political editor Steve Scully indefinitely Thursday after he admitted to lying about his Twitter feed being hacked when he was confronted about a questionable exchange with former Trump aide Anthony Scaramucci. The news came on the day of what was supposed to be a career highlight for the 30-year C-SPAN veteran. Scully was to moderate the second debate between President Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, which was canceled after Trump would not agree to a virtual format, prompted by his COVID-19 diagnosis. Now he won't be part of C-SPAN's election night coverage, which he usually leads. A week ago, after Trump had criticized him as a "never Trumper," Scully tweeted "@Scaramucci should I respond to Trump." Scaramucci, a former Trump communications director and now a critic of the president, advised Scully to ignore him, the AP reports.

Scully said that when he saw his tweet had created a controversy, "I falsely claimed that my Twitter account had been hacked." He was frustrated by Trump's comments and criticism on social media and conservative news outlets about his role as moderator, including attacks directed at his family, he said. "These were both errors in judgement for which I am totally responsible for," the statement said. "I apologize." C-SPAN said Scully confessed to lying about the hack on Wednesday. "He understands that he made a serious mistake," the network said. The C-SPAN statement said Scully has consistently demonstrated fairness and professionalism and built a reservoir of good will. "After some distance from this episode, we believe in his ability to continue to contribute to C-SPAN," the network said.