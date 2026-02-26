Trump Laid a 'Trap' for Democrats in SOTU

The bet: Even as polls show Trump underwater on immigration and the economy ranking as voters' top concern, the president's camp is certain that immigration still motivates the Republican base. As the Politico analysis puts it, "Republicans are betting President Donald Trump just handed them the lifeline they need to win on immigration again."

Democrats: They remain hopeful that Americans will see the administration's immigration tactics as too harsh, and were shrugging off the criticism. "Of course we support Americans," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. "We're not going to be a prop in Donald Trump's little show."