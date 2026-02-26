Politics | State of the Union address Trump Laid a 'Trap' for Democrats in SOTU GOP pounces on moment he asked lawmakers to stand in support of citizens vs. 'illegal aliens' By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Feb 26, 2026 8:46 AM CST Copied President Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House chamber at the US Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. (Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool) Expect one moment from President Trump's State of the Union to live on repeatedly in political ads as the midterms near, one that involves the volatile issue of immigration. Coverage: The moment: About an hour into his speech, Trump declared: "One of the great things about the State of the Union is how it gives Americans the chance to see clearly what their representatives really believe. So tonight, I'm inviting every legislator to join with my administration in reaffirming a fundamental principle: if you agree with this statement, then stand up and show your support: The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens." Watch it here, via NBC News. Split room: Republicans stood en masse and applauded, while Democrats remained seated. "Isn't that a shame?" Trump said, referring to the Democrats, per Fox News. "You should be ashamed of yourself for not standing up. You should be ashamed of yourself." The trap: The Washington Post reports that Trump himself came up with the idea to create a viral moment. The story uses the word "trap" to describe his plan, as does a New York Times analysis. "Trump set his trap," writes Shawn McCreesh. "With one maneuver, Mr. Trump divided the room, asking viewers to see the two camps as he saw them: There were the Good Americans and there were those willing to jeopardize the country's security." Going viral: Already, the conservative nonprofit American Sovereignty is out with an ad highlighting the moment, reports Politico. "Remember this when you head to the polls in 2026, 2028, and beyond," tweeted the Trump War Room, along with video. Stephen Miller and Vice President JD Vance also were trumpeting the moment, as were multiple GOP heavyweights. The bet: Even as polls show Trump underwater on immigration and the economy ranking as voters' top concern, the president's camp is certain that immigration still motivates the Republican base. As the Politico analysis puts it, "Republicans are betting President Donald Trump just handed them the lifeline they need to win on immigration again." Democrats: They remain hopeful that Americans will see the administration's immigration tactics as too harsh, and were shrugging off the criticism. "Of course we support Americans," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. "We're not going to be a prop in Donald Trump's little show." Read These Next Bill Gates apologized to his staff, spoke of his affairs. Driver who killed Dixie Chicks founder hears his fate. Home Improvement actor is going to jail for more than a year. Charging his phone in a snow-covered car was a fatal mistake. Report an error