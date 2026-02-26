Cindy McCain to Step Down From 'Honor of a Lifetime'

Cindy McCain is stepping down as head of the UN's World Food Programme, saying lingering health problems won't let her keep up with the demands of the job. On Thursday, the 71-year-old called leading the agency "the honor of a lifetime" but said her recovery after what her office described as a mild stroke in October hasn't come far enough for her to complete her term, per a WFP release . McCain will remain during a transition period and vowed to remain the program's "biggest champion." She has led the Rome-based agency since 2023, overseeing food assistance operations that reach more than 100 million people globally, reports NBC News .

"This is one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make," McCain adds in her statement. During her time with the WFP, she drew attention to hunger in Gaza, describing the situation as a "full-blown famine" in a 2024 Meet the Press interview, and warned that the conflict in Sudan could spark "the world's largest hunger crisis." McCain has also spoken out about attacks on aid workers. Before taking the top post with the organization, McCain served as US ambassador to UN Agencies for Food and Agriculture. Her late husband, Sen. John McCain, was the 2008 Republican presidential nominee. Reuters notes that McCain's departure opens the door for President Trump to suggest her replacement to UN chief Antonio Guterres.