Trump Returns Fire After De Niro Slam

President Trump is back to trading barbs with Robert De Niro, and this round is particularly contentious. After an emotional De Niro called Trump "an idiot" on a recent podcast with MS NOW's Nicolle Wallace and described him as "failing, flailing, and desperate" at a DC event timed to counter this week's State of the Union, Trump unloaded on Truth Social, per the Guardian . In a lengthy post on Wednesday, the president suggested progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib should be deported, labeled them "low IQ," and described them as "lunatics" who should be "institutionalized" after they protested during his Tuesday address. Trump then lumped De Niro in with them, calling the actor "sick and demented," with an "extremely low IQ," and accusing him of saying things that are "seriously criminal."

He also mocked De Niro as crying "like a child" at the anti-Trump event in Washington. The president also compared De Niro to another Trump nemesis, comedian Rosie O'Donnell, whom he described as "probably somewhat smarter" than De Niro. In his interview with Wallace, De Niro added that the president is "destroying" the country, adding that "we have to save the country," per Variety. The 82-year-old Goodfellas actor is a longtime critic who has previously said he'd like to punch Trump and also backed Kamala Harris during the 2024 campaign cycle as at least having "the right intentions," per the Guardian. De Niro has had at times to bear a cost for his political activism: A major broadcasters' group pulled a planned leadership award for him in 2024.