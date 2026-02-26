Kim's Daughter Suddenly Looks Like a Mini-Me

North Korea's ruling dynasty just sent a sartorial signal. At a military parade wrapping up a rare Workers' Party congress in Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un and his teenage daughter, Kim Ju Ae, appeared in matching black leather jackets—a visual cue some experts say is meant to mark her as heir apparent , per NBC News . State media showed the pair at a podium alongside top officials as troops and advanced weaponry rolled by, part of a week in which Kim was reappointed party general secretary and pledged to expand his nuclear and missile arsenal.

A South Korean intelligence assessment recently claimed Kim Ju Ae has entered the "designation stage" of succession, citing her frequent appearances at military events and a visit to the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun. Other analysts urge caution, noting she has no formal party title and that talk of her offering policy input is speculative. Kim, meanwhile, used the congress to label South Korea his country's "most hostile" adversary. He also declared that North Korea and the US could "get along well"—if Washington accepts his country as a nuclear power, per the BBC.