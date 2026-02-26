Team USA Hockey Stars React to Trump Remark

Jeremy Swayman says he wishes the US men's Olympic hockey team had handled a recent moment involving President Trump very differently. Back with the Boston Bruins after the team's gold-medal run in Milan and a visit to the White House and State of the Union , the backup goalie was asked about players' reaction when Trump joked on a postgame call about inviting the women's gold-medal team to the White House. The men laughed at the remark, which drew criticism from supporters of the women's squad. "Yeah, we should have reacted differently," Swayman told reporters on Wednesday, per USA Today . "We are so excited for the women's team. We have so much respect for the women's team, and to share that gold medal with them is something that we're forever grateful for."

Trump, speaking by phone while FBI Director Kash Patel celebrated with the team, had suggested both teams should visit the White House, adding that he "probably would be impeached" if the women weren't invited. The men's amused response circulated online and quickly became a flashpoint, with some seeing it as dismissive of the women's program despite that team's own gold-medal victory. Jack Hughes, who scored the overtime winning goal against Canada in the final, defended the locker room's overall attitude toward their counterparts. "People are so negative about things," he said. "I think everyone in that locker room knows how much we support [the women's team], how proud we are of them, and we know the same way we feel about them, they feel about us."

For their part, the Team USA ladies want to move on from the controversy and cut the guys some slack. "I just thought [Trump's] joke was distasteful and unfortunate," forward Hilary Knight said, adding she didn't want to focus on it, per the AP. "The men's and the women's team did it together. And that's super special ... [and] something we're extremely proud about." Teammate Britta Curl-Salemme, meanwhile, noted to "keep in mind the situation and the emotions" that the men were feeling in the locker room right after their win. "Obviously, is that the perfect response? Is it an appropriate comment or joke to make? No, I don't think so," she said, per the Athletic. "But I just go back to the way that they treated us, and the support they gave us, and they were as happy as anyone to see us succeed, and same with us for them."