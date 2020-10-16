Cases in Biden-Harris Camp Hit 3

(Newser) – Shortly after news that two people in Kamala Harris' camp have tested positive for COVID-19 came word that someone in Joe Biden's orbit has, too. An aviation staffer who flew with the Democratic presidential nominee Monday and Tuesday is positive, ABC News reports. "We learned—as part of our contact tracing of the crew member on Senator Harris’ plane that tested positive for COVID last night—that an administrative member of the aviation company that charters Vice President Biden’s aircraft tested positive for COVID-19," Biden's campaign manager said in a statement Thursday.

However, Biden had neither close nor even passing contact with the person, and is not required to isolate, the statement notes. The two were more than 50 feet apart at all times, and both wore masks—an N95 for Biden, CBS News reports. The staffer had previously tested negative three times since Oct. 4, most recently on Sunday. Biden and Harris both tested negative Thursday, and Harris will remain isolated until Monday. "The episode was another example of how Biden and Trump are responding in vastly different ways to the pandemic," the AP notes.


