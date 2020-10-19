Peru's Nazca Lines Reveal a Massive Cat

(Newser)
Peru's Nazca lines are still revealing new geoglyphs. The latest is a huge cat that dates back to 200-100 BC and measures more than 121 feet across, per the Guardian. "The figure was scarcely visible and was about to disappear because it’s situated on quite a steep slope that’s prone to the effects of natural erosion," Peru’s culture ministry said in a statement. "Over the past week, the geoglyph was cleaned and conserved, and shows a feline figure in profile, with its head facing the front." The hundreds of geoglyphs, which cover about 175 square miles, were etched into the desert sands by pre-Hispanic societies who removed the top layer of rocks and dirt to display contrasting materials underneath, CNN reports. (Read more Nazca lines stories.)