 
X

Peru's Nazca Lines Reveal a Massive Cat

Huge feline geoglyph is 2K years old
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 19, 2020 3:40 AM CDT

(Newser) – Peru's Nazca lines are still revealing new geoglyphs. The latest is a huge cat that dates back to 200-100 BC and measures more than 121 feet across, per the Guardian. "The figure was scarcely visible and was about to disappear because it’s situated on quite a steep slope that’s prone to the effects of natural erosion," Peru’s culture ministry said in a statement. "Over the past week, the geoglyph was cleaned and conserved, and shows a feline figure in profile, with its head facing the front." The hundreds of geoglyphs, which cover about 175 square miles, were etched into the desert sands by pre-Hispanic societies who removed the top layer of rocks and dirt to display contrasting materials underneath, CNN reports. (Read more Nazca lines stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X