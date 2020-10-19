(Newser) – The Los Angeles Dodgers advanced to the World Series thanks in no small part to Cody Bellinger's tie-breaking home run against Atlanta in the 7th inning Sunday night. As it turns out, Bellinger actually hurt himself celebrating the feat, reports USA Today. The outfielder dislocated his right shoulder when he bashed forearms with teammate Kike Hernandez. "I hit Kike's shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room," Bellinger said after the game. "They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kinda hurt."

Bellinger has popped the same shoulder at least twice in recent years, though neither time required him to miss any games, notes Sports Illustrated. Bellinger seems fine after this latest incident, too, and there's no indication he'll miss any time in the World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays, which begins Tuesday night. But it's a safe bet his celebration will be a little more muted if he hits any more home runs. "I'm going to maybe use my left arm [in the future]," he said. "I've never dislocated that one." (Read more Los Angeles Dodgers stories.)

