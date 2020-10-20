Jeff Bridges Quotes 'The Dude' When Revealing Diagnosis

(Newser) – Jeff Bridges has cancer, but he hasn't lost his sense of humor. "As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light," the actor tweeted Monday, channeling his Big Lebowski character. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery." The 70-year-old, who didn't specify what type of lymphoma he has, thanked fans for their well wishes, then concluded: "And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. http://Vote.org." People reports Bridges and his wife of 43 years have three daughters and two grandchildren. (Read more Jeff Bridges stories.)