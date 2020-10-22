(Newser) – Edward Snowden is free to stay in Russia as long as he likes. The US whistleblower has been granted permanent residency rights in the country, his Russian lawyer announced Thursday. The former NSA contractor, who was granted asylum in Russia after leaking secret files in the US in 2013, sought a three-year extension to his Russian residency permit in April as it was due to expire, per CNN and Reuters. Lawyer Anatoly Kucherena notes the permanent residency rights were granted Thursday following delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. He adds Snowden isn't interested in applying for a Russian passport at this point, per TASS. Last year, Snowden said it was his "ultimate goal" to return to the US, though he would only do so if he could guarantee a fair trial on espionage charges. (President Trump has suggested a possible pardon.)