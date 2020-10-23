Trump Tests New Nickname for Biden

(Newser) – President Trump again pressed his case during Thursday night's debate that Joe and Hunter Biden acted unethically in regard to Hunter's business dealings. At one point, he referred to the elder Biden as "the big man" and suggested that he has orchestrated global deals that were enriching him personally. "I don’t make money from China. You do," he said of Biden, per the Independent. "I don’t make money from Ukraine. You do. They even made a statement that they have to give 10% to the big man." Biden, he suggested, was that "big man."

The former vice president dismissed it all as "malarkey" and said "nothing was unethical" about how he dealt with his son and his business enterprises in Ukraine as vice president. He added that Trump administration officials testified to that effect during Trump's impeachment hearing. "I have not taken a penny from any foreign source ever in my life," said Biden. He sought to turn the criticism around: "Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption," he told the president, per ABC News. "What are you hiding?" (Read more presidential debate stories.)

